Introduction: Matt Wallner's grand slam was the biggest hit Tuesday in the Twins' 5-3 win over the Tigers, but two players we were all ready to give up on also played key roles again. Max Kepler was on base twice and scored during the five-run fifth, while Emilio Pagan had another effective relief outing. Both have been excellent for the last two months, much to the surprise of almost everyone.

8:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins host Michael Rand for a breakdown of the NBA's new in-season tournament. Group play schedules were released on Tuesday. Plus what are the benefits and drawbacks of all the Wolves participating in international play this summer? And is a Jaden McDaniels extension coming soon?

32:00: The Twins have three of MLB's top 33 prospects.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports