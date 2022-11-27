Because of the events in the first 9 minutes of the Timberwolves' game with Golden State Sunday at Target Center, most of what happened afterward didn't much matter.

Here's what happened:

The defending-champion Warriors, a team that came in having won just one of 10 road games, came out and blitzed the Wolves, busting open a 15-15 game with a 25-2 run while scoring 47 first-quarter points.

The final score: Golden State 137, Wolves 114.

It didn't matter that the Wolves (10-10) basically played the Warriors (11-10) straight up after that? Or that, down by as many as 25 early in the fourth quarter the Wolves managed to get within 10?

Out of a timeout the Warriors hit three three-pointers, the first by Stephen Curry, the other two by Klay Thompson to push the lead back to 19 with 3:25 left. At that point, with a Monday game in Washington, Wolves coach Chris Finch emptied his bench.

Golden State came into the game determined to play better on the road. They spent the first 12 minutes hitting 76% of their shots, 60% of their threes and 100% of their free throws while scoring 47 points, the most in a quarter by a Wolves opponent this season.

They spent the final three quarters giving clinics on moving the ball and moving without the ball while keeping Minnesota at arm's length.

Curry led six Warriors in double figures with a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds). He also had eight assists. Jordan Poole scored 24 points, and Draymond Green had 19 points and 11 assists. Former Wolves player Andrew Wiggins had 17 points.

The Wolves got 26 points from Anthony Edwards, 21 from Karl-Anthony Towns.