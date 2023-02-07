Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

Wednesday, 8 p.m., Vivint Arena

TV: BSN Extra Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Jazz (27-28) have an All-Star in former Wolves draft pick Lauri Markkanen; the 25-year-old forward averages a team-high 24.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. ... Utah, which has the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA, has won two of the three meetings with the Wolves this season. ... Ex-Wolves F Jarred Vanderbilt (back) missed Monday's loss to Dallas. ... The trade deadline is Thursday, and rumors are swirling around the Jazz, who got Vanderbilt, C Walker Kessler, G Malik Beasley, two other players and four first-round picks from the Wolves over the summer for C Rudy Gobert. ... Wolves C Luka Garza was the leading vote-getter for the G League Next Up Game, which is Feb. 19 in Utah.