A few nights ago, after a rather impressive victory over defending NBA champion Denver, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch chose to challenge a challenge over the usual compliments:

Do it again, he said.

Stack some victories, repeat the good effort, continue to move the ball. And that brings us to Target Center on Saturday against a Utah team that had lost three of four coming into Minneapolis.

The Wolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns, broke open a tie game with a 15-2 run in the third quarter on the way to a 123-95 victory, the team's second straight and the Wolves' first winning streak of the young season.

Towns scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter, which ended with Kyle Anderson hitting a buzzer-beating baseline shot to put the Wolves (3-2) up 15. That lead continued to grow as the fourth quarter wound down.

Towns was one of five Wolves players in double figures. Anthony Edwards scored 31 points with eight rebounds and six assists despite going scoreless in the third . Naz Reid (16) and Anderson (12 points, six assists) did it off the bench. Rudy Gobert had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz (2-5) with 22 points, getting Wolves wing Jaden McDaniels in foul trouble early. Talen Horton-Tucker and John Collins each had 14.

The Jazz had a 24-6 edge on second-chance points. But the Wolves more than made up for it with an 16-point edge on points in the paint, a 26-13 edge on the break and a 24-12 edge on made free throws.

The Wolves are 2-0 on their current four-game homestand. After doing what they're supposed to do Saturday — beating a losing team at home — Minnesota gets Eastern Conference power Boston on Monday.

The Wolves started the game strongly, shooting nearly 80 % while building an 11-point lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter. But then Markkanen got going, scoring 13 points in the quarter, which ended with a 15-6 Jazz run that cut the Wolves lead to two entering the second quarter.

And that one started with Utah still rolling, eventually taking a 45-40 lead when Horton-Tucker — who scored 10 second-quarter points — hit a three-pointer with 4:44 left in the half.

But it was Minnesota's turn to finish off a quarter.

Edwards had six points and Towns four in a 15-5 run that put the Wolves up 55-50 at the half.

The score was tied at 66 when Towns really went to work.

He hit two three-pointers and four free throws in a 15-2 run that put the Wolves up 13. Towns scored 15 of Minnesota's 37 points in the third quarter, which ended with the Wolves on a 26-11 run capped b Anderson's buzzer-beating three.