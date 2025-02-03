Wolves remain hampered by health heading into game against Kings

Wolves

Timberwolves-Kings game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The Wolves remain hampered by health, with Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid questionable. Sacramento will be without star De’Aaron Fox, reportedly traded Sunday.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 3, 2025 at 12:37AM
The Kings are 11-6 since Doug Christie became coach. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Sacramento Kings at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Monday at Target Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network; KFAN, iHeart app

Wolves update: The Wolves lost to the Wizards on Saturday after losing all four of their top scorers either before or during the game. On the injury front, Julius Randle (right groin strain) remains out, as does Donte DiVincenzo (toe sprain). Naz Reid, who left Saturday’s game because of a finger sprain, and Anthony Edwards, who missed Saturday’s game because of an illness, are questionable.

Kings update: The Wolves, it appears, will catch the Kings in their first game without guard De’Aaron Fox. Reports Sunday night had Fox traded to the Spurs, after trade rumors had swirled around him in advance of Thursday’s deadline. Fox is averaging 25 points per game. The Kings are 11-6 since firing Mike Brown and replacing him with Doug Christie.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

