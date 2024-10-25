The Wolves played awful defense to open the second half, and Sacramento scored on its first seven possessions. They allowed the Kings to lead by as many as 12, but the Wolves found something late in the third with a lineup that featured Edwards, DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Reid and Rudy Gobert. They clamped down defensively and hit open looks at the other end, going on an 11-0 Wolves run to close the quarter. The Wolves led 89-88 after three.