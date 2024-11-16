No problem, right?
Timberwolves push back in OT, top Sacramento Kings despite De’Aaron Fox’s 60 points
Anthony Edwards scored 36, coming up big in the fourth quarter and overtime after the Timberwolves blew a lead in regulation.
The Timberwolves broke a three-game losing streak Friday night at Sacramento, 130-126. Sounds simple?
No. Not with De’Aaron Fox going off for 60 points.
Up 20 at one point in the third quarter, up 19 late in the quarter and up 16 entering the fourth, the Wolves went ice cold, ceding that lead and finding themselves down four points late in the fourth.
But, ultimately forcing overtime, the Wolves prevailed.
Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, seven in overtime, and Julius Randle scored 26, five in OT, to lead the Wolves (7-6) to the victory over Sacramento (7-6).
“That’s what the game is about, two of the best players going at it,” Edwards said of his game and Fox’s. “I’ve been a big fan of his for a long time. I’ve always felt he was one of the best point guards in the league. Tonight he showed it.”
But the Wolves found a way.
The game was tied 126-126 with 1:15 left in OT when Randle drove for a score. At the other end Fox finally missed. Then, the ball in his hands, Edwards dribbled to his spot and hit a jumper with 14.3 seconds left to put the Wolves up four, essentially sealing a game that had been hard-fought all night.
Fox was amazing, hitting 22 of 35 shots, six of 10 three-pointers.
The Wolves tried everything and nearly everyone on Fox, to no avail.
He was the driving force in a 39-16 Sacramento run that took the Kings from down 19 with 2:14 left in the third quarter to up four with 2:07 left in regulation.
Again the Wolves found a way.
Edwards had back-to-back three-point plays to put the Wolves up two with 50 seconds left in regulation, only to have Fox score. The Wolves had two chances to win it late but could not.
So, overtime.
With Fox scoring another six points in overtime, the Wolves just couldn’t shake the Kings. They went up five on Edwards’ layup with 2:48 left in OT, but the Kings tied it on Fox’s three-pointer with 1:15 left.
Then Randle scored, Fox missed and Edwards sealed it.
“It was super important,” Edwards said of the win. “This game was super important. I’m glad we were able to come out with the win.”
Despite a franchise record set by Fox.
Jaden McDaniels scored 14 for the Wolves. Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Conley had 14 points and seven assists.
Domantas Sabonis had 23 for Sacramento, Keegan Murray 14.
