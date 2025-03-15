Timberwolves, with a snappy conclusion, evade Orlando for seventh victory in a row

The Wolves offense took a step back as Orlando took the lead in the third quarter. They committed six turnovers as Orlando grabbed the lead toward the end of the quarter. Mike Conley sparked a 7-0 Wolves run that gave them an 87-78 lead with a three and drawing an offensive foul. But when he checked out, the Wolves stalled offensively. They forced shots, forced passes in traffic and shot just 6-for-19 from the field. Orlando went 11-for-20, with Caleb Houstan canning another pair of threes, the same number the Wolves had in the quarter in eight attempts. After the Wolves led 75-70, the Magic closed the quarter on a 17-3 run.