Timberwolves roll confidently into Denver, leave with a six-game winning streak

Randle scored seven of his points early in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Anthony Edwards, who earlier this season complained about all the double-teams he was facing, looked at ease dealing with the coverages Denver was sending at him, especially in the second half. Edwards was making the right reads, especially on a pair of possessions when he found Jaden McDaniels (16 points) for left-corner threes. He said watching film of Lakers guard Luka Doncic has helped, and he’s seeing the game much better as a result. He finished with 29 points, six assists and four rebounds.