Timberwolves scrounge up a victory over Miami, running their winning streak to four

The Wolves were cold from three-point range in the second (1-for-10 to start) and that allowed Miami to hang around despite good effort from the Wolves defense. The Heat played a zone defense most of the quarter and while the Wolves got good looks, but they couldn’t convert, shooting 35% for the quarter. This allowed Miami to storm back from an 11-point deficit and take a 49-48 lead toward the end of the quarter behind 15 in the first half from Adebayo. The teams were tied 52-52 headed into the half.