While the Wolves actually have outscored OKC by one point in the series, none of the games have been close in the final minutes. Game 4 has the potential to be different given the stakes. A Wolves win would even things up and push this much closer to a toss-up series, while a Thunder win would give them a 3-1 lead and a massive edge. It feels like this could be the best game of the series, the type of game that is decided by a handful of key possessions in the last four minutes. The Wolves struggled in games like that during the regular season, but they have been great in similar situations during the postseason. The Thunder can win a lot of different ways, but they are not as playoff-tested as Minnesota. How would both teams respond in the clutch? We might find out Monday.