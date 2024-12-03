Timberwolves feel nothing but positive vibes in rout of Lakers

The Wolves increased their lead with Edwards on the bench to start the second quarter thanks to strong minutes from their bench and Mike Conley (nine points, six assists). Naz Reid reached 10 points by halftime and finished with 15. Donte DiVincenzo had a strong first half with eight points and six assists. The Wolves had crisp ball movement in the second quarter and led by as much as 17 while limiting their turnovers to six for the half.