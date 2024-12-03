The last few weeks have been filled with team meetings, strong words and weird vibes for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves feel nothing but positive vibes in rout of Lakers
The rested Wolves played strong at both ends of the floor against a Lakers team that played the night before.
Monday was the complete opposite. The Wolves looked like they were having fun again as they trounced the Lakers 109-80 for their second consecutive victory. There were smiles all around, especially in the fourth quarter after Rudy Gobert dunked off a fake dribble handoff.
If ever the schedule was trying to hand a victory to the Wolves, it was Monday night. The Wolves came in on two days of rest after a home game Friday against the Lakers, who had played in Salt Lake City the previous night, beating Utah 105-104.
The Wolves outpaced the Lakers in fast-break points 18-7 while LeBron James struggled to 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting. Anthony Davis, who scored 36 points against the Wolves in an opening-night victory in Los Angeles and has averaged 28.6 points per game this season, was held to 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting.
The Wolves’ defensive effort and strong play all around helped make up for a tough night for Anthony Edwards, who had just eight points on 3-for-13. Julius Randle had 18 points while Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds. He also captained a strong night on the defensive end, where the Wolves forced 21 Lakers turnovers. Donte DiVincenzo had one of his best games since coming to Minnesota with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Wolves led 22-20 in the early going even though Edwards got off to a slow start. He was 2-for-6 with three turnovers in the first quarter. But the Wolves defense was making the Lakers work on the other end, and Los Angeles struggled to get going on the second night of a back to back.
The Wolves increased their lead with Edwards on the bench to start the second quarter thanks to strong minutes from their bench and Mike Conley (nine points, six assists). Naz Reid reached 10 points by halftime and finished with 15. Donte DiVincenzo had a strong first half with eight points and six assists. The Wolves had crisp ball movement in the second quarter and led by as much as 17 while limiting their turnovers to six for the half.
James was just 2-for-10 in the first half while Los Angeles had nine turnovers. That led to 17 Wolves points, 10 on the fast break, and the Wolves led 56-44 at halftime.
Gobert accentuated the Wolves’ third quarter with a pair of dunks, one a putback and another off a steal, as the Wolves maintained a double digit lead throughout the third. Edwards was 3-for-13 through three quarters but the Wolves still led 79-64 entering the fourth.
Gobert had another dunk off the dribble in the fourth quarter, and the bench erupted with smiles as the Wolves took an 86-66 lead.
Dillingham out
Rob Dillingham was a late addition to the injury report after tweaking his right ankle during the team’s shootaround Monday. He was questionable throughout the afternoon and downgraded to out before the game. Josh Minott got two minutes as the ninth player off the bench before garbage time.
Player of the game
Gobert made his mark on both ends of the floor. It’s the second straight game the Wolves’ defense appeared to have some of the mojo back from last season.
Stat of the game
9 Assists for Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo’s high in any game last season was seven with the Knicks.
