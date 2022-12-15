Impact player
Paul George, Clippers
George struggled from the field (4-for-13) but finished with a triple-double: 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
By the numbers
4 Three-pointers made by the Wolves, tying a season low.
15 Total assists for the Wolves, a season low.
30 Field goals made for the Wolves, a season low.
George has triple-double, Clippers beat Timberwolves 99-88
Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points, Paul George had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves 99-88 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Wolves
Clippers eventually polish off shorthanded Timberwolves 99-88
With D'Angelo Russell out — the fourth regular missing the game — the Wolves hung close until late, only to have Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers slowly pull away by outscoring them 32-23 in the fourth quarter.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Los Angeles Clippers game recap
The Clippers' Paul George compiled a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.