Timberwolves rally against Rockets, finish job with Anthony Edwards' three-pointer

Positive vibes can only take a team so far; a lot still had to go right for the Wolves to erase a 16-point deficit in under five minutes. Here’s what did: Houston lost a challenge of a Naz Reid layup with 3:01 to play. Reid’s bucket cut the lead to 10 and was part of an 18-4 Wolves burst. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who came into the game questionable because of an illness, said he felt much better after his pregame nap and workout. He had eight of his 11 points in the fourth.