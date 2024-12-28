HOUSTON – The capstone of the largest Timberwolves fourth-quarter road comeback in 21 years came with a shot Anthony Edwards called “my favorite shot of my career.” With 23.2 seconds remaining Friday, Edwards drilled a step-back three-pointer from the sideline near the Wolves bench to complete a 16-point comeback in less than five minutes for a 113-112 victory over the Rockets.
Timberwolves rally against Rockets, finish job with Anthony Edwards' three-pointer
After knocking off Dallas on Christmas Day, the Wolves trailed Houston by 16 in the fourth quarter before coming back.
“I should’ve did the Steph Curry,” Edwards said, imitating Curry’s “night night” celebration as he watched the replay of his shot.
This improbable ending turned into reality when Fred VanVleet missed a three from the right wing at the other end, and the Wolves, who came into Houston cranky after a lengthy flight delay Thursday, left elated after perhaps their most important win of the season.
“We stuck together,” said Donte DiVincenzo, who had one of his best games in a Wolves uniform with 22 points. “They pushed it to 16 and just the togetherness in the timeout I think was the biggest thing. Nothing from the outside crept in. We stayed together. Went out there and just played.”
“The timeout” DiVincenzo was referring to came with 7 minutes, 36 seconds remaining and the Wolves down 101-86. Houston’s relentless hustle and defensive energy was wearing down the Wolves, as were the post moves and uncalled forearm shoves of Alperen Sengun, who had 38 points.
The media seats in Houston are near the Wolves bench, and that moment would have been an easy moment for players to sulk, especially after the Wolves lost three of their last four coming into Friday. But the body language wasn’t defeated. Mike Conley went through the huddle slapping high fives and encouraging everybody. Then coach Chris Finch came in and echoed that tone.
“The [coaches] didn’t come in there, like, screaming, yelling,” Edwards said. “[The message was] everybody just get good shots. … I’m grateful for my team. They showed a lot of poise and confidence in those last four, five minutes.”
DiVincenzo sensed it was an important moment for the Wolves, who needed a night like this as a springboard moving forward. A dramatic win against long odds can do that more than a comfortable win.
“We know what the expectations are. We know everything and everybody feels it. But at the end of the day … we have to stay together. You either grow apart or grow together. Tonight was huge,. We stayed together. In the timeout, everybody was just focused on getting a stop.”
Positive vibes can only take a team so far; a lot still had to go right for the Wolves to erase a 16-point deficit in under five minutes. Here’s what did: Houston lost a challenge of a Naz Reid layup with 3:01 to play. Reid’s bucket cut the lead to 10 and was part of an 18-4 Wolves burst. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who came into the game questionable because of an illness, said he felt much better after his pregame nap and workout. He had eight of his 11 points in the fourth.
Coach Chris Finch hit on the right lineup combinations down the stretch. He kept a struggling Mike Conley on the bench along with Rudy Gobert, who was no match for Sengun. He opted for a more offensive-oriented lineup with Edwards and Randle surrounded by shooting. Randle had his second consecutive flirtation with a triple-double with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
“We knew we were never out of it,” Randle said. “Just had to figure out a way to string some stops together because offensively we could get whatever we wanted.”
Even when Reid (14 points) fouled out with 1:09 to play, Finch went back to Jaden McDaniels instead of Gobert.
“We needed scoring,” Finch said. “We needed to open up the floor a little bit.”
Added Edwards: “He’s been coaching his butt off as far as the rotations, the ins and outs of the subs. Finding how to play me and Julius together.”
One of the only lineups that didn’t work well Friday was the starting lineup, but that could wait for a day as the Wolves celebrated the win. They got some help from Sengun, who missed a pair of free throws down the stretch before Edwards made the most of a scrambled possession leading to his three. He said it was set up for a “big-small pick-and-roll” with Randle, and when Randle picked up his dribble, Edwards went to get the ball.
“I rarely go for the tie,” Edwards said. “I already had my mind [made up]. Once I caught it I already knew I was going for the three. I just didn’t know if I was going for the regular pull-up or step-back.”
Stepback over Jae’Sean Tate it was, and Edwards knew it was good from the moment it left his hand. Finch knew it too.
“It looked good right away,” Finch said. “It’s his rhythm, two bounces, gets to that lefty step-back. He has so much strength and balance on it. It really did look good.”
But the night wasn’t over, and the comeback wasn’t complete yet. The Rockets opted to not call timeout, forcing the Wolves to play defense with the unit they had. They got the ball to Sengun to the right of the lane, and Finch had a call in to double Sengun. Edwards wasn’t aware that was happening, but he soon got a clue when he looked at McDaniel helping off VanVleet.
“I honestly didn’t know we was doubling, but when I seen Jaden go double, I was like I got to close out,” Edwards. “I ain’t mad at him though, I read it. I’ve been playing with him for five years, I know when he finna go do something.”
McDaniels got back to VanVleet faster than Edwards though, but VanVleet’s shot, which DiVincenzo and Edwards both said they thought looked good, drew iron.
The Wolves had a buzzer-beater earlier this season when Randle hit a shot to beat Phoenix. This win prompted an on-court celebration just as loud and vocal, and for a team that has had its share of valleys to navigate, this represented a peak that felt really good. After the game, the Wolves were jamming to “Hold On” by Glorilla in the locker room, smiles all around, especially for Edwards.
“We weren’t supposed to win this game,” Edwards said. “... We so happy to win this one. This was incredible. It’s just incredible.”
