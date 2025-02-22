Timberwolves make it a game against Rockets, until their end-of-game decisions cost them

“Sengun shoves him with his off arm, there was a no-call each way. Then next time down, they call Naz for the same amount of contact going the other way,” Finch said. “I thought some of it was unfortunate, to be quite honest. I thought it was a tough interpretation of the contact between the two of them. Meanwhile, Sengun at the other end is allowed to launch himself at us any time we go near the paint. It was tough. We couldn’t afford Naz to be in that foul trouble tonight.”