Memphis Grizzlies at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Wednesday, Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Grizzlies update: Memphis beat the Wolves in the first round of the playoffs last season. ... They are eighth in the league in offense (115.7 ppg) and 18th in defense (114.2). ... G Ja Morant is eighth in the NBA (28.5) in scoring and seventh in assists (7.6). He had a triple-double in Monday's victory over the Knicks. ... G Desmond Bane, who averages 24.7 points, is out because of a toe injury.

Wolves update: The teams met Nov. 11 in Memphis and the Grizzlies won 114-103. ... The Wolves are 10-11 overall, 5-6 at home and 51-51 all-time vs. Memphis. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and F Naz Reid (shoulder) are out. ... F Jaden McDaniels (illness) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are questionable. ... C Rudy Gobert (12.4) is second in the league in rebounding behind Anthony Davis of the Lakers (12.8).