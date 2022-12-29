In a physical, back-and-forth game, the Timberwolves lost their fourth consecutive game 119-118 on Wednesday night in New Orleans.

After Pelicans forward Zion Williamson broke a 118-118 tie by hitting one of two free throws with four seconds remaining, Anthony Edwards missed a fadeaway jumper from the corner that would have won the game.

The Wolves had little answer all night for Williamson, who scored 43 points, 33 of those coming in the second half.

Despite Williamson's dominance, the Wolves led most of the night and had a 116-114 lead with under a minute to play when Williamson tied the score with a layup. The Wolves wanted a foul on Willamson for elbowing Rudy Gobert in the face.

Williamson came up with a steal and dunk off a D'Angelo Russell pass to give New Orleans a 118-116 lead with 39.1 seconds to play. Edwards followed that with a dunk to tie the score 118-118.

Edwards and Russell each had 27 for Minnesota.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.