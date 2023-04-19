Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

DENVER – After Timberwolves practice Tuesday, coach Chris Finch was asked how his team's mood was.

The sometimes sarcastic Finch pulled out a line it sounded like he had workshopped in a comedy club.

"We have a great mood," Finch said. "Our team's been in the same mood all season regardless. Whether we're winning or losing or punching each other, it doesn't matter. We're in the same mood."

That has been one of the strengths of this Wolves team — an ability to move on quickly from a loss, no matter how calamitous. They had plenty of those this season before Sunday's loss in Game 1 of their series against the Nuggets.

The Wolves appreciated the fact they had two days off to recuperate after a hectic week last week that involved plenty of travel. They stayed in Denver, got more accustomed to the elevation and practiced Tuesday when they addressed their woeful offense from Sunday.

"We took a lot of shots that we hadn't really worked for," Finch said. "Just trying to get them up. Some of it might have been nerves or settle into the game and just see the ball go in to kind of just calm down. That was one. I don't think we dealt with their switching very well. That was another way. Just in general, it's been an issue at times, just way too much holding and surveying. We need more movement for the sake of movement right now."

Finch also said he'd like to see more of Anthony Edwards attacking in transition.

"I'd like to see some more one-on-twos, one-on-threes, just to get to the heart of the defense," said Finch of what he wants from Edwards, who had 18 points on 6-for-15 shooting. "He has been really good at getting there and making the kick-out in transition, too. One thing that would help guys, rebounding. He's been rebounding at a high rate. Take that stuff and go, now."

Edwards said Finch hadn't told him that he wanted him to attack defenses even if there was a one-on-three situation. That was music to Edwards' ears.

"I'm glad you told me that, I didn't know he said that," Edwards said. "We'll have a good time tomorrow then. Yeah, it's over with."

Edwards' mind-set

A lot of the Wolves' veterans preached the team would not overreact to Sunday's lopsided loss. Edwards, who has just one series of playoff experience, didn't quite share their mentality.

"It's just my second playoff series, so I'm overreacting to everything. I don't know no better," Edwards said. "… "We can't lose Game 2 at all. That's what's going through my mind."

Edwards did repeat one area the Wolves had to pick up their effort in — being more physical.

"They was bumping us all over the floor," Edwards said. "They really punked us Game 1, I would say, so we've got to come out, get some hard fouls or something, get the game going."

Injury report

Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable because of back spasms that have limited him in recent games, but Gobert said after Sunday's loss he should be OK to play Game 2. Jaylen Nowell is also listed as questionable because of left knee tendinopathy that has had him in and out of the lineup. But Nowell has been available the past two games and played 22 minutes Sunday, scoring 12 points.