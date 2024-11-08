The Wolves couldn’t contain Nikola Vucevic, who was 11-for-12 from the field through three quarters for 25 points. He had 12 points in the third quarter. The Wolves’ effort ticked up in the third, even if the defense still struggled to contain Chicago. They got as close as two thanks to 34 third-quarter points but trailed 95-90 headed into the fourth. Then the offense took off from there. Edwards was hitting from deep; he finished 5-for-9 from three-point range.