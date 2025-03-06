Timberwolves keep Charlotte at a safe distance, win third in a row

With Mike Conley out to rest, rookie Rob Dillingham re-entered the rotation after being out of it the past two games. He played the kind of shift coach Chris Finch likely wants to see out of him moving forward. Despite his ability to be a microwave scorer, Dillingham was looking to set up teammates first before looking for his own shot. He flashed some good chemistry with Randle, who had seven points in their time on the floor together. Dillingham then hit his only shot of the half, a three-pointer from the right wing.