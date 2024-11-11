Two brothers from Minneapolis who were kayaking overturned in a western Wisconsin lake, and one of them died, officials said Monday.
Minnesota teenager drowns while kayaking on western Wisconsin lake
He was kayaking with his brother when both overturned, officials said.
The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Kirby Lake, located about 7 miles northwest of Cumberland in Maple Lake Township, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several callers to 911 reported hearing screams for help in connection with two people, one a 17-year-old boy, in the water after their kayaks overturned, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders from numerous agencies responded to the scene, leading to Shell Lake Fire Department sonar picking up the image of the 17-year-old below the surface, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Divers from the Chetek Fire Department brought the teen out of the lake, and an air ambulance took him to HCMC. The Sheriff’s Office said it was told Sunday that the 17-year-old had died.
The teenager’s identity has yet to be released. The Sheriff’s Office said neither brother was wearing a life jacket.
