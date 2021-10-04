The college hockey season has barely just begun, but teams from Minnesota are sitting tall atop the national rankings.

The latest USCHO.com poll released Monday starts like this: No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato, No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Gophers and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.

Bemidji State checks in at No. 15.

MSU Mankato moved into the top spot after sweeping defending NCAA champion UMass this weekend on the road.

The Mavericks will play host to St. Cloud State on Friday-Saturday, and it's not just a 1-vs.-2 battle. It's also a rematch of St. Cloud's 5-4 semifinal victory at the Frozen Four, an event in Pittsburgh that also included UMD.

The Bulldogs have yet to start their season, but they outscored No. 13 Wisconsin 4-2 in an exhibition game Sunday. UMD opens Friday against Bemidji State, while the Gophers will open Friday against Mercyhurst.