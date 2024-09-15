A sheriff’s deputy wounded a man during a standoff in western Minnesota early Sunday.
Minnesota SWAT officers shoot, wounds man during standoff
Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check at a house near Clarkfield, south of Montevideo, Saturday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. When officers arrived, the man they meant to check on fled into a farm field with a rifle, the release said.
Sheriff’s deputies rushed neighbors out of the house next to the field, and said the man pointed his rifle at them before running into the just-vacated house.
Deputies surrounded the house and tried to talk to the person, but called a SWAT team when they could not persuade him to come outside. Members of the Kandiyohi-Meeker-Willmar SWAT team arrived and also tried to talk the person out of the house.
The man fired at the SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. A member of that SWAT team shot back, hitting the man in the leg. The standoff continued.
Two other SWAT teams relieved the Kandiyohi-Meeker-Willmar team after about eight hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, the man left the house and shot a long gun at the SWAT teams. Another SWAT team member shot back and hit the man.
The man was taken to HCMC by helicopter and was in stable condition Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was asked to investigate the use of force by the two SWAT team members.
Trump is safe after Secret Service opened fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club
A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Donald Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials. The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.