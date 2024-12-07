The Minnesota Supreme Court will review a 2020 Duluth attempted murder case that, earlier this year, the state Court of Appeals set for a retrial.
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear Duluth attempted murder case
The court wants to understand whether a DNA sample was taken constitutionally.
In a Nov. 19 filing, Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson agreed to take up a petition from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which had argued the appellate court’s decision this summer to order a retrial in the attempted homicide case had impeded prosecutors in other jurisdictions from proceeding with criminal cases.
The Supreme Court’s announcement was first reported by the Duluth News Tribune.
In February 2023, a Duluth jury convicted Jordan resident Seneca Steeprock, now 43, of first-degree attempted murder for participating in an ambush against 20-year-old Cameron Maurice Jones in a central Duluth apartment.
However, a three-judge Appeals Court panel ruled in July that Judge Leslie Beiers, who’d presided over the case, had erred when allowing the prosecution to obtain a sample of Steeprock’s DNA by court order, rather than through a search warrant.
“[T]he constitutional error in admitting the DNA evidence at Steeprock’s jury trial was not harmless beyond a reasonable doubt,” Judge Diane Bratvold wrote.
Authorities said Steeprock and Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank entered the room where Jones was staying and shot him eight times. Police recovered over a dozen casings.
Cutbank later pleaded guilty to attempted murder. At the time of her plea, Cutbank was already serving a 20-year federal sentence for murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August 2019.
