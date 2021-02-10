State regulators can apply stricter drinking water standards to limit the groundwater pollution coming from a northern Minnesota taconite mine, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) properly decided that the pollution that has been seeping from the mine's waste for years into the groundwater has harmed waters that met so-called Class 1 water-quality standards — standards that include drinking water, Justice Paul C. Thissen wrote on behalf of the court.

The decision throws out an appellate court ruling that the MPCA couldn't use the stricter Class 1 standards when it issued a contentious permit to Minntac's mine in Mountain Iron, owned by U.S. Steel Corp.

The ruling is a clear win for state regulators and environmental groups, who argued the state was allowed to limit sulfate pollution into groundwater — not just surface water — under the Clean Water Act.

"In U.S. Steel's zeal to prevent any regulation of its own pollution, the company had put all of Minnesota's regulation of groundwater at risk," said Paula Maccabee, lawyer for the environmental group WaterLegacy, which appealed the case to the state Supreme Court along with the MPCA and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The MPCA is still reworking the Minntac mine's water quality permit. A 2019 court-order said the agency may have been too lenient to U.S. Steel and needed to take a "hard look" at imposing tougher regulations to protect the area's water.

It's unclear when the revised permit may be issued.

MPCA representatives said they were still reading the decision and weren't immediately available for comment. U.S. Steel representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

The MPCA has allowed Minntac to operate for more than two decades with an expired, temporary permit. It gave the facility an updated pollution permit in 2018.

Minntac has a 13-square-mile basin that holds mining waste. Pollutants — primarily byproduct sulfate — have been leaking into nearby waters. U.S. Steel estimated in court documents that roughly 2,000 gallons of wastewater seeps every minute from the basin directly into local groundwater.

In the updated water quality permit, the MPCA called for U.S. Steel to reduce sulfate in the basin within 10 years and install a collection system to capture and return contaminants leaking out of the western side of the basin.

But that permit sparked further legal battles.

U.S. Steel appealed it because the MPCA denied the company's request for a variance from groundwater-quality standards, and also denied its request to hold a contested-case hearing.

The Fond du Lac Band of Chippewa and the environmental group WaterLegacy also appealed, arguing that the contaminants seeping into surface water violated water quality standards, decimated downstream wild rice and raised mercury levels in fish.

In 2019, state Appeals Court Judge Jeanne M. Cochran kicked the permit back to the MPCA, saying regulators failed "to take the requisite 'hard look' " at including certain stringent water effluent standards in the permit.

Staff writer Jennifer Bjorhus contributed to this report.

Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882