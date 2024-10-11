Minnesota Supreme Court orders new trial for man convicted of murder for shooting stepbrother’s attacker

Valdez said he could have tried to hit or kick Gutierrez instead of shooting him but the fact that his stepbrother had already hit him in the head with a pool cue to no avail made him believe it wouldn’t have worked. Valdez also wore a wrist brace for tendonitis, making him question whether he could have physically pulled Gutierrez off. His stepbrother claimed that he could have fled before the fight began, but once Gutierrez was on top of him he had no escape.