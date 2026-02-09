How to pick a camp that fits your kid

Picking a camp for your child is no easy task. If it’s an overnight camp, or a day camp they’ll visit for several weeks, the choice can feel as significant as selecting a school, says Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association, a national camp accreditation program.

“You’re picking a community to join that will be with you over time,” he said. “Often, friendships made at camp last a lifetime.”

But all the options can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of camps in Minnesota, notes Meredith Englund, whose website, Camperoni, offers a free-to-use database of camps sorted by multiple criteria, designed to help simplify the search.

Englund and DeHart offer tips on how to find a good fit and navigate the sign-up process.

How do I find the right camp for my child?

Englund recommends caregivers start with their constraints. A day camp with a 3 p.m. pickup, for example, isn’t an option for a parent who works until 5. (Camperoni’s site can filter selections by drop-off and pick-up times as well as other critical factors such as distance and price.) Most sleepaway camps are for kids age 7 and older and some camps offer an introductory, three- or four-night option for first-timers. Then you can consider the camp’s activities (if they are more general or if there’s a specific focus) and whether they evolve as campers age.

If I’m selecting more than one camp, how do I assemble the right mix?

The first year your child attends summer camp, Englund recommends signing up for a variety of camps, trying each for a week or two. Though it’s more work, logistically, she says it’s better than selecting one camp for the entire summer and then realizing it’s a bad fit. In subsequent summers, Englund suggests returning to favorite camps while also working in new ones. There are a surprising number of niche camps available, for kids who love everything from Harry Potter to “KPop Demon Hunters” to debate.

“If you can think of a passion that kids are interested in, there is a camp for that,” Englund said.

What if I can’t afford camp?