How to pick a camp that fits your kid

A look at factors to consider — including some many caregivers forget — and how to stretch your child’s boundaries.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 9, 2026 at 12:00PM
Despite a light rain, Celicia Morris (front right) had a smile on her face as they paddled down the Mississippi River. The day trip was part of the Science Museum's Minnesota Earth Defenders Camp.
Despite a light rain, Celicia Morris (front right) had a smile on her face as the team paddled down the Mississippi River. The day trip was part of the Science Museum's Minnesota Earth Defenders Camp.

Picking a camp for your child is no easy task. If it’s an overnight camp, or a day camp they’ll visit for several weeks, the choice can feel as significant as selecting a school, says Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association, a national camp accreditation program.

“You’re picking a community to join that will be with you over time,” he said. “Often, friendships made at camp last a lifetime.”

But all the options can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of camps in Minnesota, notes Meredith Englund, whose website, Camperoni, offers a free-to-use database of camps sorted by multiple criteria, designed to help simplify the search.

Englund and DeHart offer tips on how to find a good fit and navigate the sign-up process.

How do I find the right camp for my child?

Englund recommends caregivers start with their constraints. A day camp with a 3 p.m. pickup, for example, isn’t an option for a parent who works until 5. (Camperoni’s site can filter selections by drop-off and pick-up times as well as other critical factors such as distance and price.) Most sleepaway camps are for kids age 7 and older and some camps offer an introductory, three- or four-night option for first-timers. Then you can consider the camp’s activities (if they are more general or if there’s a specific focus) and whether they evolve as campers age.

If I’m selecting more than one camp, how do I assemble the right mix?

The first year your child attends summer camp, Englund recommends signing up for a variety of camps, trying each for a week or two. Though it’s more work, logistically, she says it’s better than selecting one camp for the entire summer and then realizing it’s a bad fit. In subsequent summers, Englund suggests returning to favorite camps while also working in new ones. There are a surprising number of niche camps available, for kids who love everything from Harry Potter to “KPop Demon Hunters” to debate.

“If you can think of a passion that kids are interested in, there is a camp for that,” Englund said.

What if I can’t afford camp?

Most camps offer financial assistance. Even if their websites don’t list information, it’s worth calling to find out if help is available, Englund says. Dependent care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and child and dependent care tax credits can help offset costs, too.

How do I vet a camp?

There’s a misconception that camps are strongly regulated, DeHart says. Some states, including Minnesota, do not require background checks for staff, for example.ACA provides independent validation that the camp has met a robust set of health and safety standards. Plenty of good camps are not ACA accredited, DeHart says, but when considering them, guardians should ask about things like camper ratios, staff qualifications and experience, as well as precautions for high-risk activities and emergency procedures. It can also be helpful to talk to families whose children have attended the camp.

How can I involve my child in the selection process?

Kids can learn about a camp by perusing its website or social media, joining on a phone call with the director or visiting in-person. Some overnight youth camps also offer day or family camps where kids can get a feel for the experience. Many also have no-school day camps for holidays and spring break to try before summer.

DeHart recommends trying to find at least one aspect of the camp that your child is excited about, to counteract their natural apprehension about a new experience.

“Part of the idea of camp is that you’re pushing your child’s comfort zone and boundaries, but you do want to have them have some interest,” he said.

How can I encourage my child to stretch themselves?

DeHart notes that one reason freshman college dropout rates are so high is that overprotective parents haven’t trained their kids to be away from home and overcome everyday adversities. He says a lot of camps have “challenge by choice” built into their programming that encourages children to try new activities.

Englund recommends pushing kids on one “stretch” element at a time. If they want to try sleepaway camp, you may want to send them with a friend to make it more comfortable. Or if they are apprehensive about learning horseback riding, sign them up for a riding program at a camp they’ve attended before.

What if my child has a special need or a more reserved personality?

Camps regularly deal with distributing medications and managing allergies, DeHart says. He recommends letting staff know about anything that might be weighing on a kid’s mind, such as a best friend recently moving away.

“The camp is a partner in trying to support your child for success, and the more they know about the needs and the challenges your child has, the better,” he said.

Some camps focus on campers with disabilities, but camps without that specific focus can still offer good accommodations, Englund said.

What factors do caregivers forget to consider?

Make sure you’re not caught off guard by a camp’s refund, cellphone or family-child communication policies, DeHart and Englund said. It’s also good to ask how cabin or cohort assignments are made, and if it’s possible to request being paired with a friend.

“A lot of camps want you to be able to have a friend that you’re with, but they don’t want you to have five friends,” DeHart explained.

I didn’t get into my preferred camp. Now what?

Waitlists move surprisingly fast. And some popular camps with multiple locations have sites that don’t fill up. Often, campers who have attended a camp in the past or secured a spot on the waitlist are eligible for early registration the following year. Englund also noted that being a member of an organization can garner access to early registration, citing the Bakken Museum’s popular camps as an example.

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

