Minnesota student, ‘person of interest’ in woman’s disappearance in Dominican Republic, is released

Joshua Riibe, the Minnesota college student who was detained in connection with a woman who went missing over spring break in the Dominican Republic, has been released and allowed to return to home, his attorney said.
“We are pleased to announce that Joshua and his father are currently traveling back to their home in the United States,” attorney Guzmán Ariza said in a statement released Wednesday night.
Ariza said Riibe’s release from police detention, interrogation and surveillance followed a court hearing on Monday, when a judge ruled that the St. Cloud State University student was free to leave the Caribbean island nation, where the search for 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki has been ongoing since March 6 in the tourist town of Punta Cana.
The court proceeding stretched for five hours until Judge Edwin Rijo ruled that Riibe, classified as a witness in a disappearance case, should have full rights under Dominican law and unrestricted freedom of movement.
The prosecutor’s office notified Riibe, 22, that his passport was waiting for him to retrieve, but “while Joshua appreciated this decision, he chose, for privacy reasons, to apply for a new passport at the U.S. Consulate, which was promptly issued,” Ariza said.
Police said Konanki disappeared at a beach by her Riu Republica hotel before dawn on March 6. A hotel representative said there was a power failure at the time that prompted guests to head to the beach.
Law enforcement quickly classified Riibe as a “person of interest” because he was the last person to see Konanki alive.
According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC News and Telemundo, Riibe told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in the ocean when they got caught in a current. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and helped bring her ashore.