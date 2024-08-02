News & Politics

Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan heading back to work soon

An internal affairs report exonerated Ryan Londregan in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II. The report comes after murder charges against him had been dropped, and his attorney says he’s preparing to return to the job.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 2, 2024 at 1:06PM
A member of law enforcement supported Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan at the Hennepin County Government Center in April. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (AARON LAVINSKY/Star Tribune)

Minnesota State Patrol trooper Ryan Londregan is preparing to return to work after an internal report exonerated him of allegations connected to the fatal shooting of motorist Ricky Cobb II last summer.

Londregan will meet with patrol officials Friday, then complete training he has missed since he was put on leave following the July 31, 2023, shooting of Cobb during a traffic stop on I-94 in north Minneapolis, according to his attorney Chris Madel.

“When he’s done with that, he’ll be back on patrol,” Madel said. “Right now, we expect he’ll be back on patrol in a couple of weeks.”

The State Patrol’s internal affairs division completed its investigation into the incident and “the findings of the investigation have exonerated you of all the allegations,” the memo signed Wednesday by Lt. Col. Jeremy Geiger reads.

Londregan had been charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder, manslaughter and assault in Cobb’s death. Londregan shot at Cobb as the 33-year-old suspect’s vehicle lurched forward and then took off from the scene. Two other troopers also were on the scene.

But Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty eventually dropped the criminal case against Londregan, saying she did not have sufficient evidence to prove that the shooting wasn’t justified. Moriarty also cited a recommendation from Steptoe, a Washington, D.C.-based firm whose report about the case found little evidence to counter Londregan’s defense that the shooting was justified.

Members of the Cobb family have filed a civil lawsuit against the State Patrol.

When Londregan returns to the patrol, Madel had one final piece of advice for him.

“I’ve begged him to stay the hell away from Hennepin County,” Madel said.


Most Read

list card image
News & Politics

Viral trail camera video captures rare footage of Canada lynx in northern Minnesota

list card image
News & Politics

Nicolae Miu sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbings at Apple River

list card image
News & Politics

Minnesota AG wins settlement against Walmart and Reynolds over ‘recycling’ bags that weren’t recyclable

list card image
News & Politics

Why don’t Amtrak trains from St. Paul to Chicago stop in Madison, Wis.?

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Mankato

Minnesota shows ‘significant increase’ in rabies cases

If your hunting dog ecounters the wrong end of a skunk, be prepared with a homemade deodorizing kit.

“If you’ve been putting off vaccinating your pets, this might be a good year to do it.”

Twin Cities

Man who succumbed to head injuries months ago in downtown Minneapolis is homicide victim

World

Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leader Haniyeh as worries of regional war mount