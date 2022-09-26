Minnesota State colleges and universities announced Monday they will be waiving application fees for all of their schools during the month of October.

The fee waiver is a part of Minnesota State Month, when the seven universities and 26 community and technical colleges that make up the Minnesota State network will have special events geared toward new and prospective students. The events include campus tours and other special visiting opportunities.

Minnesota State schools already offer the lowest tuition and application fees of any colleges or universities in the state, Doug Anderson, Minnesota State director of communication and media, said in an email Monday. He referenced the financial struggle that many students face when seeking access to higher education as a reason for the application fee waiver.

Minnesota State has waived admission application fees before, but not for an entire month. In 2018 as a part of "College Knowledge Month," the schools offered free applications for a week. Application fees vary, but most of the Minnesota State campuses charge $20 for undergraduate applications.