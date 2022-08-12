The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. north of Wyoming, Minn. in the southbound lanes, according to the agency. Southbound traffic stretched for about 5 miles between Wyoming and Forest Lake after the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Minnesota's newly elected GOP U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad sworn in
He called Jim Hagedorn, whose seat he is filling, a "true fighter."
North Metro
Minnesota State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-35 near Wyoming
Southbound traffic stretched on for about 5 miles.
Inspired
You can help
Get involved
Minneapolis
Minneapolis gunfire claims Black victims at disproportionate rate, data show
Last year, police counted one Black shooting victim for every 150 Black residents in the city, according to new police data.
Obituaries
Rev. Marlene Whiterabbit Helgemo, first Native woman ordained in Lutheran church, dies at 75
The Rev. Marlene Whiterabbit Helgemo saw the potential in others, particularly young Native women, even before they saw it themselves. As a pastor at All…