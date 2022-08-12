Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. north of Wyoming, Minn. in the southbound lanes, according to the agency. Southbound traffic stretched for about 5 miles between Wyoming and Forest Lake after the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.