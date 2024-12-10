Mankato

Minnesota State Mankato to receive $2 million from Japanese electric motor manufacturer

The money from Nidec Corp. will go toward a center for the business school.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2024 at 8:54PM

Minnesota State Mankato will receive $2 million from a Japanese electric motor manufacturer, the university said Tuesday.

The Nidec Corp. will provide money over the next five years toward the Maverick Innovation Gateway, a building under construction that will house entrepreneurship and agricultural programming.

A quarter of the money will also go toward programs at the university’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

“We thank Nidec for this gift, which will provide the University and its students a location at which to work collaboratively with the regional community and industry,” said Edward Inch, Minnesota State Mankato president.

Nidec Corp., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, comprises more than 300 companies, including Nidec Power in Mankato.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

