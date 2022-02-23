The state girls' hockey tournament began Wedneday with four Class 1A quarterfinal games at the X. The 2A schools started play at 11 a.m. today.

The quarterfinal games are being streamed on the web by PrepSpotlight TV. You can watch them without charge here. Semifinals and the championship games will be on Ch. 45.

Thursday's schedule:

11 a.m.: Edina vs. Northfield

1 p.m.: Burnsville vs. Minnetonka

6 p.m.: Andover vs. Brainerd/Little Falls

8 p.m.: Gentry Academy vs. Maple Grove

Wednesday's results:

11 a.m.: Orono 7, Mankato East 1

Iyla Ryskamp tallied a hat trick and Mia Lopez scored two goals as Orono, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, got off to a quick start and defeated Mankato East. Orono had a 43-15 shot advantage, including 16-1 in the first period when the Spartans jumped out to a 4-1 lead.

1 p.m.: Proctor/Hermantown 6, Albert Lea 2

Proctor/Hermantown led 2-0 after the first period on goals from Nya Sieger and Jane Eckstrom. Goals by Mirage players Izy Fairchild and Hannah Graves bumped the lead to 4-0 early in the second period.

6 p.m.: Warroad 7, River Lakes 0

Seven different players scored for Warroad, the top seed making its seventh consecutive appearance in the state tournament. River Lakes freshman goaltender Kaydence Roeske made 55 saves.

8 p.m.: South St. Paul 3, Luverne 1

South St. Paul scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the game, and that very nearly settled it. The Packers are 16-1-1 this season when they score first.

