Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair rose on Saturday, with more people visiting on the weekend. The third day of the 2021 fair drew 129,984 people on Saturday. Still, attendance was far less than in previous years.

Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26): 61,983, compared with 133,326 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Thursday), and 122,695 in 2018.

Day 2 (Friday, Aug. 27): 77,406, compared with 157,224 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Friday) and 108,059 in 2018.

Day 3 (Saturday, Aug. 28): 129,984 compared with 209,105 in 2019 and 222,144 in 2018 (the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Saturday).

Source: Minnesota State Fair