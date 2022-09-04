Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a gunshot near the Midway left one person wounded, fair officials said.

The gunshot was reported shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street, near the entrance to the Midway, fair officials said in an online statement early Sunday morning.

A victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

The fair began closing about 10:20 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Hundreds fled the area in panic and there was a large police presence near the Midway, WCCO reported.

At 11:06 Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: "Officers are working quickly to usher folks off the fairgrounds and respond to reports of violence in the Midway area. We're monitoring the situation and working quickly to restore order."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new developments.