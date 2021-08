A sampling of daily fair events. For a complete schedule, go to mnstatefair.org.

THURSDAY, Aug. 26

OPENING DAY/STEM DAY: Hands-on learning through STEM experiences, see how everyday objects, systems and buildings are driven by science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dan Patch Park. Discounted admission $11-$14. Discounted Midway and Kidway.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Miranda Lambert: With Lindsey Ell. 7:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Jack Brass Band: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Cafe Accordion Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Dr. Mambo's Combo: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Box On: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Tonic Sol-fa: 1 & 3 p.m.; Shenandoah: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Dire Straits Legacy: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Tom Hunter: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Mary Cutrufello Band: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; The Jorgensen's: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: What's Ag Got to Do With It?: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.; Hog Heaven: Presentation by Minnesota Hog Farmers. Noon & 4 p.m.; Farm to Chef to Plate: 2 p.m.

DAN PATCH PARK: University of Minnesota Raptor Center: 9:15 a.m. & 12:15 p.m.; University of Minnesota Physics Force: 10:15 a.m. & 2:15 p.m.; The Bakken Museum: Small Stuff, Big Deal: 11:15 a.m. & 3:15 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: The Chipper Experience: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Opening Ceremony: 10:15 a.m.; Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Polkarobics: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.

ANIMALS

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Livestock Meet & Greet: 10 a.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Weed Management in Lawns: 11 a.m.; Backyard Composting: 2 p.m.; African Violet Society of Minnesota Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Horticultural Society Potted Plant Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.;

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Trash or Treasure? The Best Ways to Donate Your Stuff: Noon; Solar 101: 2 p.m.; Raising Kids Sustainably: 4 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: Pairing Minnesota Wine with Cheese Curds: 3:30 p.m.

—

FRIDAY, Aug. 27

GOVERNOR'S FIRE PREVENTION DAY: Fire safety and lifesaving activities at Dan Patch Park and throughout the fairgrounds.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Maren Morris: 7:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Jack Brass Band: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Cafe Accordion Orchestra: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Dr. Mambo's Combo: 8 p.m.;

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Box On: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Tonic Sol-fa: 1 & 3 p.m.; Shenandoah: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Dire Straits Legacy: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Tom Hunter: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Mary Cutrufello Band: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; The Jorgensen's: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Rabbit Quiz Bowl Contest: 2 p.m.

CATTLE BARN & ANNEX: Agrilympics: Celebrity Milking Contest: 2:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Hog Heaven: Presentation by Minnesota Hog Farmers. Noon & 2 p.m.; Meet the Veterinarians: 10 a.m.; Fresh Off the Farm: 11 a.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: The Chipper Experience: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.; Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Polkarobics: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: African Violet Society of Minnesota Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Minnesota State Horticultural Society Potted Plant Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Green Sustainable Gardens: Noon; Ecologically Regenerative Lawns: 2 p.m.; Home Energy Squad: 4 p.m.

—

SATURDAY, Aug. 28

4-H DAY: Visit barns and animal competition areas to celebrate 4-H. Special displays and performances in the 4-H building.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: The Current's Music On-A-Stick: With Lake Street Dive, Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger. 6:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Good for Gary: 8 p.m.; The Men of New Hope: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Becky Buller Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Next Generation Leahy: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; King Calaway: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Sister Sledge: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: The Neighborhood Trio: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Jack Knife & the Sharps: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Minnesota State Fiddle Contest: Noon; Barley Jacks: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H Clubs from around the state perform. 6:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Fresh Off the Farm: 4 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Mama Lou: American Strong Woman: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Demo: 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Homebrew Competition: 11 a.m.; Minnesota Gladiolus Society Show: Noon-9 p.m.; 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Our Climate Crisis and its Solutions: 2 p.m.; Make Your Own Paints and Finishes: 4 p.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest: 8:30 a.m.

—

SUNDAY, Aug. 29

MINNESOTA COOKS DAY: A local food celebration showcasing Minnesota grown and raised food with cooking demonstrations and discussions. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: TLC: With Shaggy and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: The Men of New Hope: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Good for Gary: 8 p.m.;

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Becky Buller Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Next Generation Leahy: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; King Calaway: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Sister Sledge: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: The Neighborhood Trio: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Jack Knife & the Sharps: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Minnesota State Fiddle Contest: Noon; Barley Jacks: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Meet the Veterinarians: 10 a.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Catholic Mass: 9:15 a.m.; Mama Lou: American Strong Woman: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.;

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.; Prayer at the Fair: 9:15 a.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Gladiolus Society Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Learn Before You Burn: 10 a.m.; Tying Sustainability and Art into a Remodel Project: 2 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

DAN PATCH PARK: The Local Plate and Get Bentz Farm: Noon; Cooking demonstration with Wild State Cider, Sawtooth Mountain Maple Syrup, Table for 7 and Clay Hill Processing: 1 p.m.

—

MONDAY, Aug. 30

SENIORS DAY: All-day programming, performances and giveaways. Mental Health Awareness at Dan Patch Park. Discounted admission for seniors, $11. Discounted admission for ages 5-12, $11. Discounted Midway and Kidway.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: The Spinners: with Little Anthony & The Imperials and the Grass Roots. 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; The Ma Muz: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Takin' It to the Limit: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell, MINNESOTA STATE FAIRGROUNDS: 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Malpass Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Pam Tillis: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Ezra Ray Hart: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Joey Johnson Band: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Dakota Dave Hull: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; Papa Bear Norton: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H Clubs from around the state perform. 6:30 p.m.; 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 5 & 7:30 p.m.; 4-H Fashion Revue Show: 4 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Hog Heaven: Presentation by Minnesota Hog Farmers. 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Illusionist Jared Sherlock: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: 50 Year Awards Ceremony: 5:30 p.m.

WARNER COLISEUM: Stock Dog Sheep Herding Trials: 9 a.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Fear No Weevil: 10 a.m. Minnesota State Fair Flower Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Corn Feed Flour Sacks: 5 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Painting Upholstery for a New Look: 10 a.m.; Building Pollinator Habitat: 2 p.m.

—

TUESDAY, Aug. 31

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY: Educational booths displaying programs and services that serve military families, entertainment and presentations in Dan Patch Park. Discounted admission for military members and family, $11.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: The Doobie Brothers: With Dirty Dozen Brass Band. 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Sumunar Indonesian Music & Dance: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; The Ma Muz: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Takin' It to the Limit: 8 p.m.;

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Malpass Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Pam Tillis: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Ezra Ray Hart: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Joey Johnson Band: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; Dakota Dave Hull: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Starlifter from the USAF Band of Mid-America: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; Papa Bear Norton: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 5 p.m.

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Veterans Garden Ceremony: 9:15 a.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Thank a Farmer Magic Show: 1, 3 & 5 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Illusionist Jared Sherlock: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota State Fair Flower Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fall Lawn Care: 10 a.m.; The Business of Bees: 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: The Great Minnesota Tap Water Taste: 10 a.m.; Owning and Driving and Electric Vehicle: 2 p.m.; Pollinators: 4 p.m.

—

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1

KIDS DAY: Discounted admission for ages 5-12, $11. Discounted Midway and Kidway.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Tim McGraw: With Midland. 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Ujamaa Music Group: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Maria Isa and LatinXpolis: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Banda La Verdadera: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; The Malpass Brothers: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Pam Tillis: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Ezra Ray Hart: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Jim Berner's Music Legends: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; PK Mayo: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; Molly Maher Band: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H Clubs from around the state perform. 6:30 p.m.; 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 5 & 7:30 p.m.; 4-H Fashion Revue Show: 4 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Fantastick Patrick: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

ANIMALS

WARNER COLISEUM: 4-H Llama Alpaca Costume Competition: 6 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Federated Garden Clubs, Inc. of Minnesota Standard Flower Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Backyard Composting: 3 p.m.; Extreme Gardening: 4 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Freaky Fast Flat Repair and Other Bicycle Maintenance Tips: Noon; Creating a Sustainable Future: 4 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Bee Beard Demonstration: 1 p.m.

—

THURSDAY, Sept. 2

SENIORS DAY: All-day programming, performances and giveaways at Dan Patch Park. Discounted admission for seniors, $11.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: The Chainsmokers: with Gashi. 7:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Ujamaa Music Group: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.; Maria Isa and LatinXpolis: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Banda La Verdadera: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Rockland Road: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Renata the Band: 11:45 a.m.; The Legendary Wailers: 8:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Jim Berner's Music Legends: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; PK Mayo: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.; Molly Maher Band: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 5 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Hog Heaven: Presentation by Minnesota Hog Farmers. 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; Fantastick Patrick: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: 2021 Best Awards Ceremony: 10 a.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

ANIMALS

SHEEP AND POULTRY BARN: Hop, Flop Sniff: See a variety of rabbit breeds: 9 a.m.-noon.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Growing Blueberries: 10 a.m.; Federated Garden Clubs, Inc. of Minnesota Standard Flower Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Night Gardens: 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: How to Convert Your Bicycle to Run on Electric Assist: 10 a.m.; Edibles and Decoratives from the Woods or Backyard: 2 p.m.

—

FRIDAY, Sept. 3

MPR DAY: Performances, live news broadcast and story time. 9 a.m.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner and Modern West. 6:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Socaholix: 8 p.m.; Siama's Congo Roots: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Screaming Orphans: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Melinda Doolittle: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye: 8:30 p.m.;

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Cornbread Harris: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H Clubs from around the state perform. 6:30 p.m.

CHS MIRACLE OF BIRTH CENTER: Farm to Chef to Plate: 11 a.m. & 4 p.m.; Creating Biosecure Farms: Noon & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; The Flyin' Hawaiian Show: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Native Pride Dancers: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Bonsai Society Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Orchid Society of Minnesota Show: Noon-9 p.m.; DIY Organic Lawn Care: 11 a.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Plant a Pocket Prairie: 10 a.m.; The Denim Challenge - New Life for Old Jeans: noon & p.m.; Trash or Treasure: 2 p.m.

—

SATURDAY, Sept. 4

FFA DAY: Visit the barns and animal competition areas for FFA livestock judging and programs.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: George Thorogood & The Destroyers: with Night Ranger. 7:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Socaholix: 8 p.m.; Siama's Congo Roots: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Screaming Orphans: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Melinda Doolittle: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye: 8:30 p.m.;

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Phil Heywood & Eric Lugosch: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: Cornbread Harris: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 5 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest: 7 p.m.; The Flyin' Hawaiian Show: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Native Pride Dancers: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest: 6 p.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Demo: 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Bonsai Society Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Orchid Society of Minnesota Show: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Gardening Through the Pandemic: How the Minnesota State Horticultural Society Has Grown to Meet New Community Needs. 4 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Sewerman: Noon; View From the Tractor Seat: 2 p.m.; The Reality of Energy Efficient Lighting: 4 p.m.

MINNESOTA WINE COUNTRY: The Story Behind Minnesota's Own Cold-Hardy Grapes: 3:30 p.m.

—

SUNDAY, Sept. 5

FRIENDS AT THE FAIR DAY: Hats off to those who support the nonprofit mission of the Minnesota Sate Fair Foundation. Celebrate the diversity of Indigenous food and culture in daylong programming at Dan Patch Park. 6 a.m.

MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Kofi & the Fire Keepers: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Ka Lia Universe & Friends: 8 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Malamanya: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Rosie Flores: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Yam Haus: 7:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Bill Koncar: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; LoLos Ghost: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: The Dollys: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.; Joe & Vicki Price: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H Share-the-Fun Showcase: 4-H Clubs from around the state perform. 6:30 p.m.; 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m., 5 & 7:30 p.m.; 4-H Fashion Revue Show: 4 p.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Catholic Mass: 9:15 a.m.; Kidsdance: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.; Lizzy - Comedy Stage Hypnosis: 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Prayer at the Fair: 9:15 a.m.; Flag Raising: 10:25 a.m.;

GRANDSTAND: Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest Finals: 7:30 p.m.

DEMONSTRATIONS AND PROGRAMS

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Demo: 11 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

ANIMALS

WARNER COLOISEUM: Horse Show: Speed Events and more: 1 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: State Fair Dahlia Show: Noon-9 p.m.; Easy Ways to Preserve Your Harvest: 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: You Can't Plant Trees if You Haven't Botany: 2 & 4 p.m.

—

MONDAY, Sept. 6

KIDS DAY/HMONG MINNESOTA DAY: Dan Patch Park features Hmong artists and organizations.

MUSIC

GRANDSTAND: Darci Lynne: With the Okee Dokee Brothers. 4 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Kofi & the Fire Keepers: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Ka Lia Universe & Friends: 7:30 p.m.

LEINIE LODGE Bandshell: Malamanya: 10:30 & 11:45 a.m.; Rosie Flores: 1 & 2:30 p.m.; Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots: 3:30 & 4:45 p.m.; Yam Haus: 7:30 p.m.

RAMBERG MUSIC CAFE: Bill Koncar: 10:30, 11:45 a.m. & 1 p.m.; LoLos Ghost: 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

SCHILLING AMPHITHEATER: The Dollys: 4, 5 & 6 p.m.; Joe & Vicki Price: Noon, 1 & 2 p.m.

FAMILY FARE

4-H BUILDING: 4-H State Arts-In Musical Performance: 11:30 a.m.

FAMILY FAIR/BALDWIN PARK: Kidsdance: 10:30 a.m., noon & 1:30 p.m.; Lizzy - Comedy Stage Hypnosis: 7 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL BAZAAR: Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca: 10:45 a.m., noon & 1:15 p.m.

HOME AND HOBBIES

AGRICULTURE/HORTICULTURE: State Fair Dahlia Show: Noon-8 p.m.; Dahlias 101: 3 p.m.

ECO EXPERIENCE/PROGRESS CENTER: Green or Not: 10 a.m.; Creating an Allergy and Toxi Free Home: 2 p.m.