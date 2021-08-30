Attendance at the Minnesota State Fair was 149,247 on Sunday.
Day 1 (Thursday, Aug. 26): 61,983, compared with 133,326 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Thursday), and 122,695 in 2018.
Day 2 (Friday, Aug. 27): 77,406, compared with 157,224 in 2019 (which is the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Friday) and 108,059 in 2018.
Day 3 (Saturday, Aug. 28): 129,984, compared with 209,105 in 2019 and 222,144 in 2018 (the all-time attendance record for the fair's first Saturday).
Day 4 (Sunday, Aug. 29): 149,247, compared with 191,524 in 2019 and 184,715 in 2018. (The all-time record for the fair's first Sunday was 209,969, in 1994.)
Source: Minnesota State Fair
