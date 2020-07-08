Above: Fairgoers on the swings at the "Kidway" at the Minnesota State Fair in 2019. COVID-19 canceled ths year's fair. Photo: Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, but the fair’s beloved art exhibition will still happen through a video recording and virtual catalogue. The registration deadline for artists is July 27 at 4:30 p.m. The artwork will be installed as it normally is in the Fine Arts Building and will then be photographed. A virtual tour may be available.

“It’s a service to the community to allow the art to be seen in some way,” said Jim Clark, Fine Arts Superintendent at the state fair.

Clark hopes that the fair will have a ticketed option so that people can see the artwork in-person in a socially distant way. That possibility is still up in the air.

The exhibition will be juried in the same way it always is, with work divided by medium into eight sections. Jurors will review digital submissions. Artwork should be made after January 1, 2018, and artists must by living residents of Minnesota. In 2019, more than 2,500 pieces were submitted, and 334 winning entries were accepted into the exhibition. Last year saw artwork that was less political than the previous year, along with more depictions of women, fewer animals than normal, and a lot of imagery of Native Americans.

For some visitors to the fair, this is one of the few times they will see art all year. With the fair moving online, there’s a chance that more people could see the work, albeit digitally only.

“Hopefully artists can connect with the hearts and minds of viewers in this way, as we have for the past 110 years,” said Clark. “Not having the show would leave a pretty desperate hole in a lot of peoples’ summer, if not lives.”