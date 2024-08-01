Variety

Minnesota State Fair announces new rides and attractions ahead of opening day

New booths and rides will greet fairgoers this summer.

By John Nguyen

Star Tribune

August 1, 2024 at 7:51PM
A large crowd attended the last day of the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Monday, September 6, 2021.

The Minnesota State Fair is just three weeks away, and organizers have announced new offerings at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, including thrill-inducing rides and unique vendors.

Here are some highlights to consider as you plan your State Fair trip:

New app

To streamline your visit, the fair has released a new official mobile app for iPhone and Android users. It includes daily schedules and interactive features to navigate the expansive fairgrounds. Attendees can save their favorite attractions on the app.

New rides

Two new rides are entering the Mighty Midway. The Kraken tops out at 147 feet with a swinging arm. The Defender is described as a “propeller ride” with fast movements and bright lights. You must be 55 inches tall to ride both attractions, which organizers said are meant for the “most adventurous fair fans.”

New vendors

The fair will debut booths featuring arts and crafts, foods, accessories, gifts, outdoor goods and educational information. 316 Stone will offer engraved concrete landscape signs. Foodies will be excited by new sauces, drinks and snacks with such vendors as B Friendly Cocktail Mixers and Double Take Salsa. Namaste Boutique will feature Nepalese cashmere shawls and hemp bags, and Designs and Imports by Peach will have gifts from Eastern European artisans.

Accessibility & guest services

There will be fresh accessibility resources — all free with fair admission. Aira is a virtual visual assistant, which you can download on your phone. At the crop art exhibit, you will be able to scan QR codes to hear audio descriptions. And in the middle of the fair’s quick-paced environment, Joy Mobile will offer a “sensory-friendly experience” to unwind.

Read the full list of this year’s new offerings at the Minnesota State Fair.


