Nostalgic boomers, hipster millennials and fancily dressed toddlers can all find something to enjoy in the batch of three grandstand concerts announced Tuesday by Minnesota State Fair organizers.

Mike Love's Beach Boys will perform with Motown legends the Temptations and '70s groovers Tower of Power on Monday, Aug. 29. Love and Bruce Johnston remain the only heyday-era Beach Boys still on tour in the group.

"Feel It Still" hitmakers Portugal. The Man will pair up with Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra and local charmers Bad Bad Hats for 89.3 the Current's Music-on-a-Stick concert on Saturday, Aug. 27.

And the women who played Jasmine and Belle on Broadway will be joined by other singers with Magic Kingdom ties in a tour dubbed "Disney Princess — The Concert," which hits the grandstand on the last day of the fair, Monday, Sept. 5. Promo for the Disney tour specifically states that the performers will not appear in costume.

Tickets for all three concerts go on sale Friday via eTix.com or 800-514-3849. Here's the specific ticket info for each show:

The Current's Music On-A-Stick with Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra and Bad Bad Hats:

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 / Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) / On sale: 11 a.m. Friday

The Beach Boys and the Temptations with Special Guest Tower of Power

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 / Tickets: $50, $37 (all reserved seating) / On sale: 10 a.m. Friday

Disney Princess – The Concert

4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 / Tickets: $37, $27 (all reserved seating) / On sale: Noon Friday

These three concerts round out 10 of the 12 grandstand concerts announced so far for 2022. Here are the rest: