The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities is expected to pick a new chancellor on Tuesday.

Trustees will be choosing between Scott Olson, president of one of the system's 33 colleges and universities, and Tonjanita Johnson, a high-level administrator in the University of Alabama system.

The person selected for the job will take over when current Chancellor Devinder Malhotra retires in August. Trustees are expected to meet at 10:30 a.m. at the system offices in St. Paul.

The chancellor serves as the top executive for a public university system that has a roughly $2 billion budget and works with more than 300,000 students each year. The new chancellor will face pressure from state lawmakers to limit costs and reverse enrollment declines.

Trustees have said they're looking for a chancellor who has experience building relationships with people on campus, working in government and in the broader community. They have said they also want the next chancellor to show a commitment to public service, a track record of promoting diversity and inclusion, and an understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing higher education.

LeadMN, an organization representing students in the system's two-year colleges, expressed support for Johnson, saying in a letter to trustees that she "laid out a clear working relationship with students" as chancellor, while it felt that Olson's vision for the system "relied heavily on leveraging existing relationships rather than presenting a new collaborative relationship."

Students United, a group representing students at the system's four-year universities, didn't publicly endorse a candidate.

"Students are looking for a leader to prioritize making higher education more accessible and affordable for all students, regardless of their background or financial situation," the group said in a statement. "We were excited to hear both candidates stress the importance of placing students at the center of their decision-making, and we are looking forward to creating a relationship with the new Chancellor, whoever it may be."

Olson has spent the last 20 years working in the Minnesota State system, starting as a provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and becoming president of Winona State University in 2012.

Before coming to Minnesota, Olson worked as a dean at Ball State University and as a Director of Graduate Studies at Central Connecticut State University.

Johnson has been working since 2019 as the senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the University of Alabama system, which has more than 70,000 students, and more than 40,000 employees across three campuses, according to her resume.

Before that, Johnson held two senior positions at the University of Tennessee system, ending her time there as the organization's executive vice president and chief operating officer. She has also held leadership roles at the State University of New York at Stonybrook, Middle Tennessee State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Both Johnson and Olson appeared last month at public forums, where representatives from student groups and labor organizations peppered them with questions about their vision for the Minnesota State system.

"I am here because I see the future of higher education in the Minnesota State system," Johnson told the crowd, promising to work to make education accessible for more students and provide professional development opportunities for workers, among other things.

Olson made similar promises, saying he believes the state could narrow its equity gaps if it makes good on promises to serve students and their needs. "Who, if not us, is going to help Minnesota realize all its hopes and dreams?" he asked.

It's not yet clear how long the new chancellor's term will last or how much he or she will be paid.

Malhotra became interim chancellor in 2017, and trustees decided to keep him in the role after twice rejecting candidates recommended by search firms. His base salary is $420,000, and he receives $117,000 per year in allowances for housing, transportation, professional development and other costs, plus benefits that are also available to other system employees.

This story is developing and will be updated.