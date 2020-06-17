Minnesota State colleges and universities are freezing tuition this fall as officials face a $58 million hole in the system’s 2021 budget.

Trustees for the Minnesota State system on Wednesday approved a fiscal year 2021 operating budget that totals $2.1 billion and includes the tuition freeze. The projected budget gap is nearly twice as large as the $28 million hole in the previous year’s budget.

Officials are anticipating a systemwide enrollment decline of about 8% over the summer, fall and spring semesters, resulting in a $49 million decrease in tuition revenue.

“Obviously the pandemic has had a significant impact on our students and our institutions,” said Bill Maki, the system’s vice chancellor for finance and facilities.

The fall tuition freeze was a new addition to the budget aimed at retaining students and luring new ones. Previously, administrators proposed a tuition increase of 3% to take effect in the fall. That hike will now happen in spring 2021.

Colleges and universities will reallocate money from other areas of the budget to help cover the budget gap. Schools will still grapple with money shifting and “difficult” budget decisions despite the slight increase in revenue from the tuition hike next spring, Maki said.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said the fall freeze was a compromise that recognizes students are struggling during the pandemic.

“We have to do a balancing act,” Malhotra said. “On one end is a strong commitment to affordability, and on the other end we want to make sure that our colleges and universities have the ability to deal with their structural deficits, which have been further magnified by additional costs and loss of revenue due to the pandemic.”

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

Twitter: @ryanfaircloth