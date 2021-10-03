Armani Carmickle caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Logan Graetz with two seconds remaining to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 26-21 NSIC victory over host MSU Moorhead on Saturday.

The Dragons had taken a 21-20 lead on a 46-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 left.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 20 in Division II, drove 70 yards in six plays for the winning touchdown, which came on Graetz's first career touchdown pass.

Chamere Thomas rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown for UMD.

Bemidji State 43, Minot State 28: Brandon Alt passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Beavers to the victory.

MSU Mankato 58, Concordia (St. Paul) 10: Charles Coleman and J.D. Ekowa each rushed for two touchdowns and Hayden Ekern threw two TD passes to lead the host Mavericks, ranked No. 17 in D-II, to their third consecutive victory.

Wayne State (Neb.) 38, Winona State 21: Nick Bohn passed for 265 yards and a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns to lead the host Wildcats past the Warriors.

MIAC

Augsburg 56, St. Olaf 28: Cade Sheehan passed for 405 yards and six touchdowns to lead the host Auggies over the Oles. Dominic Smith caught four TD passes and Braden Tretter caught two from Sheehan, who completed 35 of 51 passes.

Bethel 34, Gustavus Adolphus 9: The host Royals, ranked No. 16 in D-III, pulled away in the second half. Bethel, which led 14-9 at halftime, forced five Gustavus turnovers.

Carleton 24, Macalester 10: Aiden Chang rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Brown returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score to lead the Knights past the host Scots.

Hamline 34, St. Scholastica 18: Connor Leavens threw three touchdown passes to lead the host Pipers over the Saints.

St. John's 49, Concordia (Moorhead) 0: Aaron Syverson passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown to lead the Johnnies, ranked No. 6 in D-III, past the host Cobbers.

UMAC

Greenville 21, Martin Luther 14 [OT]: Paul Garrett's 1-yard touchdown run in the overtime lifted Greenville past the Knights in New Ulm, Minn. On its ensuing possession, Martin Luther lost a fumble on fourth down.

Minnesota-Morris 38, Westminster 35: Blake Johnson rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Cougars to their second consecutive victory.

Northwestern (St. Paul) 16, Finlandia 13: The Eagles overcame five turnovers to defeat visiting Lions for their first victory of the season.