Minnesota sheriff’s deputy makes U-turn, takes out motorcyclist behind him, patrol says

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 1:04PM
A Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office squad collided with a motorcyclist Thursday evening. (Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office)

A central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy made a U-turn on a road and took out a motorcyclist coming up behind him, officials said.

The collision occurred about 7:15 p.m. Thursday south of Brainerd on County Road 45, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, 18-year-old Dakota William Beehner of Brainerd, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries. The patrol said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The deputy, Aidan James Bartels, 25, of Baxter, Minn., was not hurt, the patrol said.

Bartels was heading south in a Sheriff’s Office SUV “and made a U-turn near Cook Road,” a statement from the patrol read. “[The] motorcycle was also southbound and T-boned the [SUV] while it was making the U-turn.”

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook an account of the crash and included a photo showing modest damage to the squad and the motorcycle on its side in the middle of the two-lane road.

The posting ignited a flurry of comments debating the responsibility of drivers to see motorcyclists and what responsibilities riders have to stay safe.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

