Erica MacDonald, a former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota who is now leading the legal team defending the hotel management group, wrote in a recent response to the lawsuit that the defendants “deny any liability for sex trafficking.” She previously cast doubt on T.S.’s lawsuit by saying it relied on news stories, online travel reviews and general information that was not enough to show that Wyndham interacted with the traffickers or should have known that T.S. was being trafficked at the hotel.