WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday she has not given up on a Senate conviction for former President Donald Trump.

That's despite 44 Republicans voting a day earlier that the Senate trial is unconstitutional because Trump has left office. Although six Republicans joined Democrats in voting that it go forward, the vote suggested the Senate is likely to fall short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

"I'm not going to concede that right now," Klobuchar said in an interview minutes before the trial resumed Wednesday in the Senate chambers. "It doesn't mean that that's the way everyone's going to vote ... you've got to make a decision on the facts, now that the Senate has found the trial to be constitutional. And Mitch McConnell has said as such. So let's see what they do."

The trial started Tuesday with opening statements from House impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys. In the Senate chamber, Klobuchar could be spotted from the press gallery, listening intently.

Many Republicans, even some senators who voted the proceedings were unconstitutional, said the president's lawyers were outmatched by the House members. But Klobuchar, a former county prosecutor, said it was wrong to focus on the performance of the lawyers.

"Sure, they didn't do a good job. But the bottom line is it's hard to defend the indefensible," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar and her fellow Minnesota Democrat, Sen. Tina Smith, find themselves in Trump's second impeachment trial as both jurors and as witnesses to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot at the root of the charges against Trump.

Some lawmakers have talked of their own fear that day. Klobuchar, who was involved in managing the process of counting Electoral College votes, said she was too consumed with tasks in front of her to worry about her own personal safety.

"I was focused on getting back in there, on figuring out how we'd keep counting the Electoral votes. I was focused on working with police to locate all the senators, which I was asked to do," Klobuchar said.

While noting her role is to act as juror, Klobuchar seemed to have already arrived at her own verdict: "I think anyone who saw what happened knows what this president did." Speaking of the Capitol police officer who was killed, and two who have subsequently committed suicide, she said: "These people would not have died if he had not incited this riot, this angry mob."