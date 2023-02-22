The Minnesota Senate passed legislation to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driver's license without showing proof of legal residence early Wednesday morning, sending it to Gov. Tim Walz, who has said he will sign it.

Eighteen other states and Washington, D.C., already allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain licenses. These licenses could be used for driving and identification purposes, but could not be used to vote or to obtain a REAL ID.

Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill's sponsor, said allowing people to obtain licenses without full resident documentation will improve public safety by allowing those unauthorized Minnesotans to officially get a license and requiring them to pass the tests to get one.

"The right thing to do is keeping the people who are on our roads safe, and that's what Minnesotans are asking for," Mohamed said. "Everyone across the state wants to make sure the people on our roads to have gotten the proper driver's education that they need to have a proof of license so we can all be safe and live our lives with dignity."

Senators spent hours debating amendments to the bill before it passed 34-31.

Republicans said they think the bill could allow for voter fraud or to allow someone to fake documents to obtain a license and commit crimes if they board an airplane using the license.

Sen. Eric Lucero, R-Saint Michael, said he thinks people with ill intentions could exploit the bill to get a license and use it to commit a crime similar to the 9/11 attacks.

"The threats to Minnesota and our country are studying this legislation, and they are going to gravitate to Minnesota so they can exploit the vulnerability that this body seeks to enact into law," Lucero said. "The bill as written has a loophole large enough to fly another airplane through, and we do not want that."

Mohamed said having a license didn't stop Americans who do have documentation from committing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"January 6 happened — that was a terrorist attack, and there were a lot of U.S. citizens who I'm sure had a lot of classic driver's licenses, and I also condemn that," she said.

Other changes voted down include putting a designation on the license card to say it does not allow for awarding other government benefits, and more stringent checks on immigrants applying for the license.

Some Democrat lawmakers and organizations tweeted their support of the bill Tuesday evening, including the Minnesota Senate DFL, which said it and the "Restore the Vote" bill passed Tuesday "have been years in the making, are about dignity, respecting the humanity of every Minnesotan, and justice in partnership with mercy."

Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, said in a tweet he is proud to vote yes on the licenses bill to "strengthen our communities."

"They work, they pay taxes, and they contribute to our communities. It's time to restore the freedom to drive!" Hawj wrote.

The Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement that Democrats voted to give "non-citizens the right to a driver's license with no protections for elections or national security."

"Minnesotans are compassionate and we want safe roads, but this bill goes far, far beyond a simple public safety fix," Sen. John Jasinski, R- Faribault, said in the statement. "It is overly expansive with major flaws that create a serious threat to our national security and put the integrity of our elections in jeopardy."