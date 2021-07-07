The Minnesota Senate adjourned after more than three weeks in special session, ending a surprise inquiry into a half dozen administration officials that forced one commissioner to resign.

Democrats in the minority successfully pushed to end the extended special session on Wednesday instead of taking up the confirmation of two more appointees: Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Board of Animal Health President Dean Compart. Both were expected to be confirmed by the Senate.

The vote to go home comes one day after Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop quit voluntarily instead of facing a likely rejection by the chamber. Bishop's resignation prompted an outcry from Democrats, who called the unexpected confirmation push a "sham" political maneuver by Republicans in the majority to exact political revenge on Walz and target officials they disagree with on policy issues.

"This issue of commissioners being brought up on ad hoc basis because they went sideways with the Senate on an issue of policy is not the best of practices," said Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury.

Republicans ultimately agreed to a DFL move to adjourn the special session, which was originally called in mid-June to finish work on the state's two-year budget. The House adjourned and went home last week after completing budget work.

But the majority party defended the Senate's lone constitutional authority to give "advice and consent" to the governor's appointments.

"We get to consent to the governor's picks. Many are good, some are not," said Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake. "The Senate has done this for years, it is part of the balance of power. It was part of the checks and balances."

But it's a power that has rarely been tapped to reject commissioners over the years. Since 1935, just 17 top appointees of Minnesota governors have been rejected by the state Senate (one appointee was rejected twice), according to a list compiled by the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.

Two of those rejections have been in the last year, after Republicans ousted Walz's first pick for the Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Commerce last year.

Before last year, the last time a Cabinet-level appointment was rejected by the Senate was in 2008, when Democrats ousted then-lieutenant governor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Carol Molnau after the 35W Bridge collapse.

But unlike confirmations at the federal level, the Minnesota Senate can take up a commissioner's appointment at any time during the administration — or never take them up at all, which is more often the case.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said concerns about Bishop have been building for some time over the agency's decision to join a Michigan lawsuit related to taconite mining, new farming regulations and stricter emissions standards for cars.

"There were a number of reasons and a number of times there were conversations with Commissioner Bishop about what she was doing and how she was doing it," Gazelka said, noting the full Senate conversation was stopped short after she resigned. "We're never really going to know because that would have been the conversation today on the floor."

