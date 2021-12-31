Cade Borchardt's eighth goal of the season 2 minutes, 38 seconds into overtime gave No. 1 Minnesota State Mankato a 2-1 victory No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Thursday night before an announced crowd of 5,117 at Mayo Clinic Event Center.

The second game of the nonconference home-and-home series will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Connor Gregga gave the Mavericks (17-4) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute of the second period. UMD tied the score at 1 on Jesse Jacques' goal in the seventh minute of the third.

Dryden McKay made 26 saves for MSU Mankato, Ryan Fanti 28 for the Bulldogs.

The Mavericks have won six games in a row and 11 of their past 12.

Auggies wrestlers win

The Augsburg men's wrestling team won the two-day, 12-team Citrus Invitational on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with a five individual champions and 215 points. Castleton (Vt.) was second with 159 points and St. John's 10th with 25.5.

First-place finishers for the Auggies were Sam Stuhl at 141, Tyson Shilson at 157 pounds, Nick Rogge at 184, Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann at 197, and Tyler Kim at heavyweight.

U track/cross country programs sign 19

The Gophers signed eight men and 11 women in track and field and cross country to national letters of intent, Matt Bingle, director of those programs, announced Wednesday.

The incoming men's class includes five in-state athletes: sprinter Ramy Ayoub of Farmington, 800 and distance runner Jakob McCleary of Perham, and distance runners Owen Lindseth of Minneapolis Southwest, Finn McCormick of Nova High School, and Dan VanAcker of Forest Lake, and three out-of-state distance runners: Shane Griepentrog of Valders Wis.; Tanner Klumph of Missoula, Mont., and Griffin Ward of Middleton, Wis.

The women's class includes six in-state athletes: sprinters Laubenra Ben of Park Center and I'Tianna Salaam of DeLaSalle, 800 and distance runner Zoie Dundon of Burnsville, and distance runners Izzy Roemer of Chanhassen and Ali Weimer of St. Michael-Albertville, and thrower Hadley Streit of Mounds View.

Out-of-state women athletes signing were multi-event Hailey Anchor of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; 800 and distance runner Anna Lien of Fargo; triple and long jumper and hurdler Brooke Moore of Florissant, Mo.; thrower Anthonette (Annie) Nabwe, of Jamestown, N.D.; triple and long jumper Diarra Sow of Horsham, United Kingdom.

U exhibition sells out

The Gophers' exhibition game with St. Thomas in men's hockey at 2 p.m. Sunday at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul is sold out, the University announced.

It will be the first meeting between the programs. Minnesota is in is 101st season, the Tommies in their first as a Division I program.

Etc.

• Andover boys' hockey coach Mark Manney won the 200th game of his career when the Huskies, No. 3 in Class 2A, beat No. 5 Hill-Murray 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday at the Bloomington Ice Garden. Andover is 9-1-1, the Pioneers 7-3.

• The Clash, a 32-team high school wrestling tournament scheduled for Jan. 7-8 at the Rocheter Community and Technical College, will instead be held in La Crosse (Wis.) Center because of what organizers called "unforeseen circumstances."