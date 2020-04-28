Rob Reeves, a former Gophers assistant football coach, has been named coach at Hill-Murray. He replaced former Vikings linebacker Pete Bercich, who stepped down in February.

Reeves was tight ends coach at Eastern Michigan before he resigned earlier this year to move back to Minnesota full time. He also coached tight ends at Minnesota from 2011-17 before taking the job at Eastern Michigan, while continuing to travel back and forth to his Twin Cities home.

New girls’ coach at Blake

Whitney Colbert, who has served as an assistant coach for the Chinese Olympic women’s hockey team, was announced as the girls’ hockey coach at Blake.

Before working for the Olympic team, Colbert spent a combined five seasons as an assistant coach at Division I Union and Division III Connecticut College.

She replaces Shawn Reid, who resigned in February.

DAVID La VAQUE

Former MSHSL director dies

Orv Bies, former executive director of the Minnesota State High School League, died April 17. Bies, of Anoka, was 93. Bies was the league’s executive director from November 1984 to January 1988.

Before joining the high school league staff as an assistant director in 1970, Bies coached track and field at Hibbing and St. Louis Park high schools.

He coached Hibbing to the state title in 1961 and St. Louis Park to state titles in 1965 and 1966.

JOEL RIPPEL